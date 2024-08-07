5 best open-source email clients for Linux (and why Geary is my go-to)

Tux Machines

Connectivity is a Team Sport: Bridging the Digital Divide

It has been exactly 20 years since the Olympic Games were first broadcast online. In 2004, the BBC and other European networks revolutionized sports broadcasting by offering live, on-demand Internet video streaming of the Athens Olympic events to broadband viewers. 

LinuxGizmos.com

ADLINK Unveils New SBC35 Series: 3.5” Single Board Computers Featuring Intel i3/i5/i7 & N97 Processors

ADLINK Technology Inc has announced the launch of its new SBC35 Series of 3.5” Single Board Computers. These boards are engineered to maximize efficiency in compact spaces, making them ideal for space-constrained applications in automation, transportation, medical fields, and smart city projects.

TinyWATCH S3 P7: A Hackable and Open-Source Smartwatch Based on the ESP32-S3 SoC

TinyWATCH S3 P7 is an innovative, open-source smartwatch designed specifically for tech enthusiasts and embedded developers. Created by Unexpected Maker, this device arrives pre-assembled but is designed for easy disassembly, catering to those who wish to hack or modify its hardware.

Asus N97T-IM-A Fanless Thin Mini-ITX with Intel N97 Processor and Dual GbE Ports

Asus recently featured the N97T-IM-A, a high-performance motherboard with a Thin Mini-ITX form factor designed for a wide range of embedded and industrial applications. This motherboard integrates the Intel N97 Processor and offers extensive expansion and serial ports, providing versatility and robust performance.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 13.5.2

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

Firefox 130 Promises to Enable Overscroll Animations on Linux, Firefox Labs

Firefox 130 looks to be another small summer update that promises to enable overscroll animations on Linux as the default behavior for scrollable areas and to improve the built-in translation feature by translating selected text portions to different languages after a full-page translation.

KDE Plasma 6.1.4 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

KDE Plasma 6.1.4 is here three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.1.3 and improves the smoothness of resizing Plasma widgets, updates textual-list-style group pop-up of Plasma’s Task Manager to scale properly, and refines how KRunner matches text to System Settings pages to be less aggressive about showing them to users for searches with a very weak match.

Mozilla Firefox 129 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Mozilla Firefox 129 is a minor update that only improves the Reader View with a “Text and layout” menu that replaces the “Type controls” menu and features new options for setting character spacing, word spacing, and text alignment for a more accessible reading experience, and a new “Theme” menu with additional Contrast and Gray options allowing users to select their own custom colors for text, background, and links.

5 best open-source email clients for Linux (and why Geary is my go-to)

I might be a dinosaur, but email is still my jam. I prefer communicating via email to any other means of interaction (other than face-to-face).

Email is efficient, used globally, isn't OS-dependent, and allows me to catalog and organize my inbox as I see fit, even retaining years of searchable communications. In a nutshell, I depend on email.

On Linux, there are many routes you can take to make the most of email. There are closed-source applications, like Proton Mail and BlueMail. There are even terminal-based email clients, such as Mutt. But I tend to prefer my email clients open.

I've used every open-source email client available and have determined the following five to be the best. Let's dig in.

