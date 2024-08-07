programming leftovers

Up until this point, we had only discussed functional OOP systems in R. Today, we are going to learn about two encapsulated OOP systems available for R:

1. Reference Classes – introduced to R in 2010 in version 2.12.0 (source). Sometimes also referred to as R5 and RC.

2. R6 classes – OOP system available in the R6 package created in 2014.

We will first define what we mean by functional and encapsulated OOP, followed by example usage of Reference Classes and R6 classes.

Last but not least, we will go through example use cases of using R6 within the community.