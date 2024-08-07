Godot in Gamescom and Top 1000 Games on Steam: 71% Working on the Steam Deck (GNU/Linux)
Godot Engine ☛ Gamescom here we come!
We are once again attending gamescom, and organizing two meet-up opportunities this time.
Boiling Steam ☛ Top 1000 Games on Steam: 71% Working on the Steam Deck in August 2024
Hi Everyone! If you were wondering about the current state of the video games compatibility on the Steam Deck, we can give you a pretty good answer today. We have done this kind of assessment before, back in January 2024. Now more than 6 months have passed and we can do some comparison versus the last datapoint as well.