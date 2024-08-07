Free Software, Events, and Shows
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Inside Towers ☛ Open RAN, Open Source Key to Future 5G Military Comms
Open radio access network (ORAN) technology, which splits the RAN network into a central unit, distributed unit and radio unit, is another possible solution, according to National Defense. ORAN would allow the military to knit together a diverse ecosystem of technology providers into specialized connectivity solutions, according to Silbey.
-
-
Licensing / Legal
-
Doc Searls ☛ Setting the terms, redux
I wrote for Linux Journal from 1996 to 2019, the final years as editor-in-chief. After ownership changed and the whole staff turned over, the new owner, Slashdot Media, agreed to keep the server up so nothing would be 404’d. I am grateful that they have kept that promise. I should add, however, that some of the archive seems to be missing—or so I assume because keyword searches on Google, Bing, and the site itself fail to bring up some items. Fortunately, I have an archive of my own writing for the magazine—or at least of the final drafts I submitted. Since the cadence of this blog has fallen off a bit, I think a good way to fill open spaces in time is to re-publish columns I wrote for Linux Journal when Linux was still an underpenguin and the open source movement was still new, growing, and a threat to the likes of Microsoft. (Which has since flipped its stance. We’re well past GandiCon 4 now.*) This piece is one example: a small hunk of history that bears re-telling. (And forgive the rotted links, because, alas, the Web is a whiteboard.)
-
-
Education/Events
-
EFF ☛ EFF at the Las Vegas Hacker Conferences
Las Vegas is blazing hot and that means it's time for EFF to return to the hacker summer camp conferences—BSidesLV, Black Hat USA and DEF CON—to rally behind computer security researchers and tinkerers. EFF is glad to support members of this community all year long. Computer security has always relied on skilled hackers, and your privacy and free expression rely on strong web security. Below you will find all of EFF's scheduled talks and activities at the conferences.
-
Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird goes to GUADEC 2024
GUADEC is the annual GNOME conference and this year it was in beautiful Denver, Colorado. Why are we writing about this on the Thunderbird blog? I’m so glad you asked. Thunderbird was there and our very own Ryan Sipes gave a compelling keynote talk!
-
-
Debian Family
-
Download Debian
It's just a very tiny difference, but hopefully a big step forward for our users. Our main download web page (which still uses the URL https://www.debian.org/distrib/) now has the title "Download Debian". Hopefully this will improve the results in the search engines.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 851
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 851 for the week of July 28 – August 3, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 382: Linux Mint 22 – The Best Release of the Year?
Is Linux Mint 22 the Best Release of the Year? Dive into the latest features and improvements of Linux Mint 22 Wilma in this episode of Destination Linux!
-
Destination Linux: Linux Mint 22 - The Best Release of the Year?
00:00:48 Community Feedback about Microsoft's WSL
00:10:01 GNU/Linux Mint 22 Overview
00:48:35 New DIY Use for a Broken Laptop
01:02:46 Mobile News: Foldable iPhone
01:08:46 Gaming: Bella Wants Blood
01:14:34 Software Spotlight: The Catrooms
01:18:23 Support the show
01:23:11 Outro
-