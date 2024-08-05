Review: Linux Mint 22

Tux Machines

MYD-LR3568-GK-B IPC Box: Dual Gigabit Ethernet, CAN Interface, and M.2 NVMe SSD PCIe Slot

The IPC Box is equipped with the Rockchip RK3568 processor, which includes quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 cores capable of operating up to 1.8GHz. It also features an Arm Mali-G52 2EE GPU and supports up to 1.0 TOPS NPU, enhancing its suitability for AI-driven operations.

Snapdragon Dev Kit Now Available for Pre-Order at $899.00

The newly revealed Snapdragon Dev Kit is a powerful, compact desktop solution for developers. It simplifies creating next-generation AI applications on Windows, leveraging advanced Snapdragon technology with Snapdragon X Elite Series processors and a 4nm System-on-a-Chip architecture.

Geniatech Unveils a Raspberry Pi-like SBC with StarFive JH7110 RISC-V Processor at edgetech+west2024

Last month in Japan, at the edgetech+west2024, Geniatech introduced their first RISC-V based single-board computer, designed to meet industrial standards and emulate the form factor and functionality of the popular Raspberry Pi.

SeeedStudio Debuts Low-Cost ReSpeaker Lite Voice Assistant Kit

This week, SeeedStudio introduced the ReSpeaker Lite Voice Assistant Kit, a budget-friendly device designed for advanced voice processing and audio playback. The kit features a dual microphone array, an XMOS XU-316 AI chip for audio processing, and a high-quality speaker.

DFI RPP051: A 2.5″ Pico-ITX Single Board Computer Featuring 13th Gen Intel Core Processors

The DFI RPP051 is a compact 2.5-inch Pico-ITX board equipped with the latest 13th Generation Intel Core Processors, making it suitable for space-constrained applications in digital signage, IoT and more. Its small form factor combined with powerful multi-core capabilities offers an ideal solution for developers prioritizing efficiency and performance.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 4th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Amarok 3.1 Released with Updated Last.fm Plugin, Last.fm Similar Artists Applet

Coming a little over three months after Amarok 3.0, the Amarok 3.1 release introduces a new version of the Last.fm Similar Artists context applet that works with the Amarok 3.x series and an updated Last.fm plugin that now uses a token-based authentication method and notifies users of session key errors.

PeaZip 9.9 Open-Source Archive Manager Adds Internal Drag and Drop Features

Highlights of PeaZip 9.9 include support for performing internal drag-and-drop extraction from the file browser/archive browser to the sidebar that shows the Bookmarks, History, and filesystem tree views. Users will be able to extract one or more entire archives or selected archive content while browsing archives.

Linux Kernel 6.9 Reaches End of Life, Users Must Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.10

Linux kernel 6.9 was released on May 12th, 2024, introducing new features like Rust support on AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, support for the Intel FRED (Flexible Return and Event Delivery) mechanism for improved low-level event delivery, support for AMD SNP (Secure Nested Paging) guests, and more.

Review: Linux Mint 22

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 05, 2024

Linux Mint 22 The welcome window

Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

I'm usually impressed by new releases of Linux Mint and version 22 has been no exception. The distribution delivers on virtually every front for desktop users. It's easy to set up, it offers a solid collection of popular applications without overly crowding the application menu, and it ships with three desktop flavours - ranging from full featured (Cinnamon), to classic (MATE), to lighter (Xfce). The welcome window makes it easy to access help, change the look of the system, and perform essential tasks such as making backups and installing updates. The software centre is fast and flexible, uniting Flatpak and Deb packages fluidly in one space.

Cinnamon uses nice, sane defaults, and it should be familiar for people migrating from Windows, while being flexible for people who want a distinctly different look and feel. Media support works out of the box, the update manager integrates with Timeshift for bullet-proof updates, and the system is stable. Even the new Wayland session works surprisingly well.

I played with Mint for five days and didn't manage to find any errors, any crashes, or any common task that it tripped over. The closest I can come to a complaint is it would have been nice if the system installer offered more guided partitioning options, perhaps offering a drop-down menu for root filesystems such as ext4 and Btrfs alongside the existing LVM option. And that's it, that's the nearest thing to a limitation or fault I could find after nearly a week with Mint 22.

There is a reason, several reasons, I usually recommend Linux Mint to less experienced users and Linux newcomers. It is easy to install, offers five years of support, it's stable, and it is possible to perform virtually any task from the desktop without opening a command line. The system is unusually friendly, integrated across components, and it's pleasantly straight forward to install software across multiple formats. It's also consistent. While some mainstream distributions publish a mixture of good and bad releases, Mint has steadily published good, polished releases for over a decade that have delivered a friendly, stable experience. I'd recommend it for both beginners and more experienced users who want to spend more time using their computer than setting it up.

