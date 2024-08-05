Best Free and Open Source Software
Emoji originated from the smiley, which first evolved into emoticons, followed by emoji and stickers in recent years. Smiley first appeared in the 1960s and is regarded as the first expression symbols. Smiley is a yellow face with two dots for eyes and a wide grin which is printed on buttons, brooches, and t-shirts.
An emoji is a pictogram, logogram, ideogram or smiley embedded in text and used in electronic messages and web pages. The main function of emoji is to provide emotional cues otherwise missing from typed conversation.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart. We only feature open source software here.
ntfyme - notification tool on completion of commands and processes - LinuxLinks
ntfyme is a simple terminal command line notification tool on completion of your commands and processes.
In other words, this utility notifies you when a program is done, like some computer notification or some mail. This tool helps you ease your life with appropriate notifications you can set in your operating system
This is free and open source software.