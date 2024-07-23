howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software

A student information system (also known as a student management system or school management system) is computer software for educational institutions to manage student data.

It helps members of the school or other educational organization to organize their work in learning and teaching, and to simplify digital processes, especially those that involve analytical evaluation, statistics, or information that is updated very frequently and should be made available to its recipients in a timely manner.

This type of software typically provides tracking of demographic attributes, gradebooks, tracking student attendance, calendars, reporting, building student schedules, transcripts, and managing many other student-related data needs.

A student information system is a critical application for educational organizations. They help to automate many daily tasks, and reduce the amount of time spent on administrative functions. By helping teachers to be more productive and informed, this type of software can make a real contribution to the classroom. Parents also have access to data about their children, helping them to make enlightened educational decisions.