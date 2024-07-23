howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software
8 Best Free and Open Source Linux Student Information Systems - LinuxLinks
A student information system (also known as a student management system or school management system) is computer software for educational institutions to manage student data.
It helps members of the school or other educational organization to organize their work in learning and teaching, and to simplify digital processes, especially those that involve analytical evaluation, statistics, or information that is updated very frequently and should be made available to its recipients in a timely manner.
This type of software typically provides tracking of demographic attributes, gradebooks, tracking student attendance, calendars, reporting, building student schedules, transcripts, and managing many other student-related data needs.
A student information system is a critical application for educational organizations. They help to automate many daily tasks, and reduce the amount of time spent on administrative functions. By helping teachers to be more productive and informed, this type of software can make a real contribution to the classroom. Parents also have access to data about their children, helping them to make enlightened educational decisions.
7 Useful Free and Open Source Flatpak Tools - LinuxLinks
One of Flatpak’s main goals is to increase the security of desktop systems by isolating applications from one another. This is achieved using sandboxing and means that, by default, applications that are run with Flatpak have extremely limited access to the host environment.
While application developers have control over the sandbox permissions they wish to configure, good practice is encouraged and can be enforced. For example, the Flathub hosting service places requirements on which permissions can be used, and software on the host may warn users if certain permissions are used.
This article focuses on useful Flatpak tools. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
superfile - modern terminal file manager - LinuxLinks
A file manager is software which provides a user interface to assist in the organisation of files. It helps users with their daily work in managing their files on a hard drive or other storage device. With terabyte hard disks prevalent, file managers represent an essential tool in managing file systems.
superfile is billed as a very fancy and modern terminal file manager that can complete the file operations you need.
Wave Terminal - AI-native terminal built for seamless workflows - LinuxLinks
The terminal window allows the user to access a console and all its applications such as command line interfaces (CLI) and text user interface software. Even with the sophistication of modern desktop environments packed with administrative tools, other utilities, and productivity software all sporting attractive graphical user interfaces, it remains the case that some tasks are still best undertaken with the command line.
Wave Terminal is an AI-native terminal built for seamless workflows. It’s free and open source software.
Xterm.js - build terminals in the browser - LinuxLinks
Xterm.js is a front-end component that lets applications bring fully-featured terminals to their users in the browser.
It’s used by popular projects such as VS Code, Hyper and Theia. Note, Xterm.js is not a terminal application.
This is free and open source software.