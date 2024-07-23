posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2024



Quoting: Ubuntu Kylin - official Chinese version of Ubuntu - LinuxLinks —

Ubuntu Kylin is the official Chinese version of the Ubuntu distribution. It is intended for desktop and laptop computers.

The lightweight Ubuntu Kylin User Interface (UKUI) is good for older machines, and an ideal introduction to Linux for first-time users. Its visual appearance is reminiscent of Windows 7. UKUI is a fork of the MATE Desktop Environment.

Ubuntu Kylin is optimized for Chinese users and the default language is Chinese. But there’s the option to switch to English immediately after booting from a USB stick.