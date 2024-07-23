posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2024



Quoting: Forget Windows 11: Nobara Linux is the OS for everyone | ZDNET —

Nobara Linux just released a new version of the OS (version 40) and it stands in a unique position within the Linux landscape in that it's one of the few distributions that focuses on users of all types… even gamers. Nobara is a modified version of Fedora Linux, with an added layer of user-friendliness.

This take on Fedora includes all the necessary proprietary packages, so "point-and-click" users don't have to worry about installing things like multimedia codecs, the software necessary for streaming, or tweak the OS to better play games. Nobara has all of that rolled into a beautiful desktop operating system that would be a welcome home to Windows 11 users.