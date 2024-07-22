Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications With Linux

This question could be relevant if i used Ios (Iphone), which is a really locked down operating system. They refer to modifications to the system as “jailbreaking”, As the name suggests something unintentional to be done. In Android phones, however, tinkering with the system is completely normal. after-all you bought the device with your own penny.

You can install your own debloated android versions, aosp forks and even unix systems like Ubuntu touch or Mobian . What not? The steps to unlock bootloader and installing custom roms are documented in Android's own Documentation itself.