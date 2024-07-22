Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications With Linux
Tchncs ☛ custom roms and my phone
This question could be relevant if i used Ios (Iphone), which is a really locked down operating system. They refer to modifications to the system as “jailbreaking”, As the name suggests something unintentional to be done. In Android phones, however, tinkering with the system is completely normal. after-all you bought the device with your own penny.
You can install your own debloated android versions, aosp forks and even unix systems like Ubuntu touch or Mobian . What not? The steps to unlock bootloader and installing custom roms are documented in Android's own Documentation itself.
Caught in the tyranny of mobile phone
What that nightmarish episode, brought about by the stuck up that was resolved like a child’s play by the Silicon Valley type salesman with absolute contempt for the technologically challenged lowbrow user, revealed was the way we (at least I) have been caught in a trap. Isn’t it ironic that the palm sized contraption that came into our lives just over a quarter century ago to help us speak to people not around or send them crypt messages has today morphed into a hydra having complete grip over mankind. That we have let the phone carry out a wide range of tasks performed earlier in different locations, with different people, at different times has given it an inevitability in our lives, leading to its present tyranny.