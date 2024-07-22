howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software
6 Best Free and Open Source Graphical Gemini Clients - LinuxLinks
Using Gemini, you can explore an online collection of written documents which can link to other written documents. The main difference is that Gemini approaches this task with a strong philosophy of “keep it simple” and “less is enough”. This allows Gemini to simply sidestep, rather than try and probably fail to solve, many of the problems plaguing the modern web, which just seem to get worse and worse no matter how many browser add-ons or well meaning regulations get thrown at them.
4 Best Free and Open Source DVD Authoring Tools - LinuxLinks
DVD authoring is the second step in the process of producing finished DVDs. The first step is the creation of the movie and the second, the authoring, is the creation of artwork, user menus, insertion of chapter points, overdubs/commentaries, setting autoplay and/or repeat options, etc. The final step is the manufacturing (replication) process to mass-produce finished DVDs.
This article showcases the best free and open source DVD authoring tools that run under Linux.
Flatpak KCM - Flatpak Permissions Management - LinuxLinks
While application developers have control over the sandbox permissions they wish to configure, good practice is encouraged and can be enforced. For example, the Flathub hosting service places requirements on which permissions can be used, and software on the host may warn users if certain permissions are used.
The KCM allows changing what permissions have been granted to installed Flatpak applications.
malcontent - implements parental controls support - LinuxLinks
Typically, this is useful when a non-administrator account will be for a child using the system; and the administrator accounts will be for the parents; and the content being filtered will be apps which are not suitable for the child to use, due to (for example) being too violent.
malcontent allows setting access restrictions for Flatpak based applications. It is not a mandatory access control (MAC) system like AppArmor or SELinux. However, its correct use by applications should provide a sufficient barrier to prevent users easily or accidentally having access to content which they shouldn’t.
Feeling Finder - help convey emotion in text communication - LinuxLinks
Emoji originated from the smiley, which first evolved into emoticons, followed by emoji and stickers in recent years. Smiley first appeared in the 1960s and is regarded as the first expression symbols. Smiley is a yellow face with two dots for eyes and a wide grin which is printed on buttons, brooches, and t-shirts.
An emoji is a pictogram, logogram, ideogram or smiley embedded in text and used in electronic messages and web pages. The main function of emoji is to provide emotional cues otherwise missing from typed conversation.
Feeling Finder is software to help convey emotion in text communication. It’s written in Dart and C++.
The software was recommended to us by Psyko in our Feedback: Lesser Known Free and Open Source Linux Software article.