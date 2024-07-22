Review: Andronix - Running Linux distributions on an Android phone

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2024



I like Andronix and how easy it is to use. Combining Andronix and Termux means we can usually just paste commands into Termux to setup or remove a container. The setup process is mostly automated and it's easy to connect to a container using VNC.

The downside I experienced was that most distributions offered by Andronix were years out of date. This means some distributions either don't install, don't work properly, or no longer receive updates. This is a problem which is only going to get worse with time if Andronix isn't updated. I hope the existed distributions are refreshed or some options are removed to make it more clear which projects are supported, tested, and known to work.