posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2024



Quoting: Tiling Shell GNOME Extension Adds New Way to Tile Windows Quickly - OMG! Ubuntu —

The latest update, which began rolling out through the GNOME Extensions website this weekend, adds yet another intuitive way to tile windows as you work.

First it provided a slide-in Windows 11-style Snap Assistant on to which you drop windows to tile them accordingly. Next, it added keyboard shortcuts to support tiling windows without using a mouse. Then, more recently, edge-tiling introduced.

Now, Tiling Shell v12 adds another way to tile – one that doesn’t require keyboard finger gymnastics or dragging applications windows around the screen to activate triggers…