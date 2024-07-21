Open Hardware and Retro Leftovers

Such programmers are available off the shelf, and the simple models are quite cheap. But this malfunction happened on a Friday night and I was already knee-deep in my project. Ordering a new programmer would have meant putting everything on hold for a couple of days and ruining the whole weekend.

Normally, when you want to talk to some hardware via a custom protocol, you might do it using code running on a microcontroller. Only in this case I had a chicken-and-egg problem, because how would I get that code into a microcontroller without a programmer?