Open Hardware and Retro Leftovers
-
Linus Åkesson ☛ An AVR Programmer for the C64
Such programmers are available off the shelf, and the simple models are quite cheap. But this malfunction happened on a Friday night and I was already knee-deep in my project. Ordering a new programmer would have meant putting everything on hold for a couple of days and ruining the whole weekend.
Normally, when you want to talk to some hardware via a custom protocol, you might do it using code running on a microcontroller. Only in this case I had a chicken-and-egg problem, because how would I get that code into a microcontroller without a programmer?
-
[Repeat] Andrew Hutchings ☛ Restoration of a special Amiga 4000 motherboard
Earlier this month was the Kickstart Amiga Expo, and my Amiga business, Retro Supplies, had a stand there. I had pre-planned to take in several Amiga motherboards to repair and recap whilst there, and among them was a special Amiga 4000 motherboard. Special because it belongs to Mike Dailly of DMA Design fame. It also happens to have a really interesting fault. So, I figured I would document it.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ OpenAI reportedly holding talks with Broadcom and others to develop new AI server chip
OpenAI is reportedly talking with chip designers, including Broadcom Inc., about developing a new artificial intelligence chip for servers.
The Information reported that the initiative is being led by OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman and is part of a larger plan to increase the company’s computing power for AI development. The idea of developing new AI chips is also said to be part of a push by OpenAI to overcome a shortage of graphics processing units that are currently used to develop AI models, with most of those GPUs coming from Nvidia Corp.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Tenstorrent Unveils Next Generation Wormhole-based Developer Kits and Workstations
Tenstorrent has announced the launch of its next-generation Wormhole chip, now featured in PCIe cards and workstations designed for scalable multi-chip development. These products leverage Tenstorrent’s powerful open-source software stacks, offering significant advancements for AI software development.