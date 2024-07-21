today's leftovers

A few days ago I finished listening to Games of the Decade 2000-2009, a bonus episode from the Into The Aether podcast, and since then I’ve my fascination with gaming has grown quite a bit.

Even before then though, I’ve had this question in mind for quite a bit. Modern games for older consoles, why not? Modern games today have grown to unimaginable heights. Stuff like Breath of The Wild or Elden Ring are incredible achievements of game development.

But, you know, I kind of miss some of the charm that came with the older consoles and the limitations they had.