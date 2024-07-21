today's leftovers
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Mike Seddon ☛ SQLite Transactions
In the past few years SQLite (not SQL-light) has had a surge of popularity as people have come to realise its power as an in-process, highly reliable SQL database engine as a backend for server processes rather than its traditional role of client or edge applications. This change in stance for SQLite has happened despite the authors almost actively discouraging its use for this purpose.
Tatsuo Ishii ☛ Playing with PostgreSQL and Pgpool: Row pattern recognition feature for PostgreSQL
Row pattern recognition (RPR) is a feature defined in the SQL standard. It allows to search for a sequence of rows by pattern. Since I am working on this feature for PostgreSQL, I would like to give a brief introduction to RPR.
Licensing / Legal
[Old] CNET ☛ Rockin' on without Microsoft
Sterling Ball, a jovial, plain-talking businessman, is CEO of Ernie Ball, the world's leading maker of premium guitar strings endorsed by generations of artists ranging from the likes of Eric Clapton to the dudes from Metallica. But since jettisoning all of Microsoft products three years ago, Ernie Ball has also gained notoriety as a company that dumped most of its proprietary software--and still lived to tell the tale.
Openwashing
Forbes ☛ Is Banking Going Open Source?
Linux could be poised to revolutionize a standardized operating system across banking.
Games
Joel Chrono ☛ I want modern games on older consoles
A few days ago I finished listening to Games of the Decade 2000-2009, a bonus episode from the Into The Aether podcast, and since then I’ve my fascination with gaming has grown quite a bit.
Even before then though, I’ve had this question in mind for quite a bit. Modern games for older consoles, why not? Modern games today have grown to unimaginable heights. Stuff like Breath of The Wild or Elden Ring are incredible achievements of game development.
But, you know, I kind of miss some of the charm that came with the older consoles and the limitations they had.
