Microsoft Security Failings
-
Computing UK ☛ Mammoth Microsoft Patch Tuesday fixes four zero-days, five critical bugs
-
Computing UK ☛ Going passwordless in mid-size organisations: benefits and challenges [Ed: When back doors are everywhere this won't be a panacea]
-
The Conversation ☛ 2024-07-19 [Older] Major IT outage brings businesses around the world to a standstill – expert explains what happened and why [Ed: WINDOWS outage, not "IT outage"]
-
Computing UK ☛ Massive [Windows] outage hits airlines, hospitals and banks around the globe [Ed: Businesses/businesspeople to whom Windows is essential should never be essential to you; distance yourself from them or get stranded]
A massive global IT outage is currently affecting hospitals, banks, airlines, train companies, broadcasters and thousands of other businesses and services across the world, with users reporting Windows crashes and the Microsoft 'blue screen of death' (BSOD).