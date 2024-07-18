PostgreSQL News: Tips, Integration and PGDay UK 2024
Ruben Schade ☛ Not using PostgreSQL stored procedures?
I’m of the opinion that stored procedures are an underappreciated and underutilised tool, but they scarcely warranted a mention in any of the development courses at either university I went to. Maybe that’s part of the problem.
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Charmed PostgreSQL enters General Availability
An enterprise-grade PostgreSQL you can rely on
Jul 17, 2024: Today Canonical announced the release of Charmed PostgreSQL, an enterprise solution that helps you secure and automate the deployment, maintenance and upgrades of your PostgreSQL databases across private and public clouds.
PostgreSQL ☛ PGDay UK 2024 - Schedule published
Join us on 11th September 2024 in London, for a day of talks on the World's Most Advanced Open Source Database coupled with the usual valuable hallway track. This event is aimed at all users and developers of PostgreSQL and is your chance to meet and exchange ideas and knowledge with like-minded database fanatics in London.