posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 31, 2025



Quoting: This self-hosted dashboard is perfect for monitoring your Linux servers —

Linux, no matter which flavor you choose, is so great for running services on because of its robustness. You can run as heavy or as light as you want, with or without a desktop interface, but whether it's a small home lab or a collection of Proxmox containers, keeping track of which systems are up-to-date can be an overwhelming managerial task. Traditional home lab dashboards like Grefana or Dashy are great, but if the goal is to simply tell what is out-of-date and patch it quickly, PatchMon is what you're looking for.