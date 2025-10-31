news
Kodi 22 “Piers” Gets HEIF/HEIC and FFmpeg 8 Support, Alpha 2 Out Now
The second alpha of Kodi 22 brings FFmpeg 8 support for the best possible media handling, HEIF/HEIC support, new Season Plot and Movie/TV Show Original Language sections in Library/Sources and Management, a new Weather Skinning API, and a new dialog explaining the microphone permissions on Android.
Kodi 22 alpha 2 also adds the ability to set available fanart, improves audio channel handling, fixes playing of streams with more than 256 audio/video/subtitles tracks, improves subtitle selection for “forced_only” subtitles, and adds support for running multiple Kodi instances simultaneously on Windows systems.