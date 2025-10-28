news
Fedora Linux 43 Officially Released, Now Available for Download
Highlights of Fedora Linux 43 include the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series, the latest and greatest GNOME 49 desktop environment series for the Fedora Workstation edition, which is now Wayland-only, as well as the KDE Plasma 6.4.5 desktop environment on the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop edition.
Fedora Linux 43 also brings the Anaconda WebUI installer by default to more Fedora Spins, support for the COLRv1 format in the Noto Color Emoji fonts, support for the Hare programming language, a default Monospace fallback font, and DNF 5 by default on the Anaconda installer for RPM package installation.