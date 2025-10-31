news
AerynOS 2025.10 Released with GNOME 49.1, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNU libstdc++
AerynOS 2025.10 ships with the latest GNOME 49.1 desktop environment by default on the live ISO, along with the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment for those who want to install AerynOS with KDE Plasma instead, or with System76’s COSMIC Beta desktop environment.
I should mention the fact that the KDE Plasma offering is new in AerynOS, introduced with the AerynOS 2025.08 snapshot. The KDE Plasma 6.5.1 release is included in the AerynOS 2025.10 ISO, along with the recently released KDE Frameworks 6.19 and KDE Gear 25.08.2 software suites.