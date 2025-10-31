AerynOS 2025.10 Released with GNOME 49.1, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNU libstdc++

That's why we've been working to simplify how people find help using Tor.

The October 18th release of DietPi v9.18 introduces support for new FriendlyELEC single-board computers, a redesigned DietPi-Dashboard with improved security, and the addition of the LazyLibrarian eBook and audiobook manager. The update also includes bug fixes, filesystem improvements, and expanded compatibility for virtual devices

Easy RISC-V is an open, browser-based learning resource that allows users to experiment with RISC-V assembly and gain a deeper understanding of how the architecture works. Created by developer Dramforever, the platform runs entirely online and does not require installation, offering a convenient way to study RISC-V instructions, registers, and execution flow from any device.

LILYGO’s T-Echo Plus is a compact, battery-powered smart tag designed for wireless telemetry, motion tracking, and geolocation. It combines LoRa communication, GNSS positioning, Bluetooth Mesh, and a 6-axis IMU in an enclosure with both vibration and visual feedback, aiming to support mobile, field-deployed, or remote monitoring applications.

Based on the Mozilla Firefox 140 ESR (Extended Support Release) series, Tor Browser 15.0 introduces many upstream features that have been implemented in the past year, including support for vertical tabs, support for tab groups, and the new unified search button that lets users easily switch between search engines, search bookmarks or tabs, and access quick actions.

Ubuntu 25.10 was released earlier this month, on October 9th, but the upgrade path was not open for Ubuntu 25.04 users until now. Of course, you could force an upgrade using the update-manager -d command, but it’s not something I would recommend because things might go wrong and you could end up with a broken system.

Coming more than four months after Qt Creator 17, the Qt Creator 18 release introduces experimental support for development containers, a feature that automatically detects a “devcontainer.json” file in a project directory and creates a Docker container for it.

While LibreOffice 25.8 has already been adopted by major GNU/Linux distributions, LibreOffice 25.2 is still supported until November 30th, 2025, for those who haven’t managed to upgrade. LibreOffice 25.2.7 is here as another maintenance update that fixes 43 bugs, according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

AerynOS 2025.10 ships with the latest GNOME 49.1 desktop environment by default on the live ISO, along with the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment for those who want to install AerynOS with KDE Plasma instead, or with System76’s COSMIC Beta desktop environment.

Kodi 21.3 is here to improve Blu-ray playback on Linux, add HDR support on Xbox One, improve the speed of video library rescans, add support for Turkish keyboards on Linux, improve touch support for slider dialog arrows, and add support for HTTP Basic Authentication.

The Internet is no longer optional infrastructure—it is essential to people’s lives and livelihoods. It connects families, drives economies, and underpins the exchange of knowledge and information across the world.

AerynOS 2025.10 Released with GNOME 49.1, KDE Plasma 6.5, and GNU libstdc++

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 31, 2025



I should mention the fact that the KDE Plasma offering is new in AerynOS, introduced with the AerynOS 2025.08 snapshot. The KDE Plasma 6.5.1 release is included in the AerynOS 2025.10 ISO, along with the recently released KDE Frameworks 6.19 and KDE Gear 25.08.2 software suites.

