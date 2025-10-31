news

Oct 31, 2025



Adding Customizable Frame Contrast to KDE Plasma

For a while now, probably two years, I wanted to have support for high-contrast colorschemes in KDE Plasma.

Technically, this was already doable, by just modifying your colorscheme to such colors. However one thing was lacking: Outlines were calculated automagically with hardcoded value.

Well, no more! Now you can set your own frame contrast value! And you may ask "Why not change the color completely?" which is a good question and I will answer that later.

This feature will be in Plasma 6.6. Hopefully. Or if you use KDE Linux you can already try it out. :)