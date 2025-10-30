LibreOffice 25.2.7 Is Out as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 25.8

The October 18th release of DietPi v9.18 introduces support for new FriendlyELEC single-board computers, a redesigned DietPi-Dashboard with improved security, and the addition of the LazyLibrarian eBook and audiobook manager. The update also includes bug fixes, filesystem improvements, and expanded compatibility for virtual devices

Easy RISC-V is an open, browser-based learning resource that allows users to experiment with RISC-V assembly and gain a deeper understanding of how the architecture works. Created by developer Dramforever, the platform runs entirely online and does not require installation, offering a convenient way to study RISC-V instructions, registers, and execution flow from any device.

LILYGO’s T-Echo Plus is a compact, battery-powered smart tag designed for wireless telemetry, motion tracking, and geolocation. It combines LoRa communication, GNSS positioning, Bluetooth Mesh, and a 6-axis IMU in an enclosure with both vibration and visual feedback, aiming to support mobile, field-deployed, or remote monitoring applications.

Coming more than five weeks after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 197, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 198 release introduces major improvements to the Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) with the upgrade to the Suricata 8 series, offering enhanced detection performance and reliability, as well as real-time email reporting.

Even if it comes a week after the release of KDE Plasma 6.5, a major update that just arrived in the stable software repositories of popular rolling-release distros like Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed, the KDE Plasma 6.5.1 update is packed with many improvements and bug fixes, especially for a regression that broke the appearance of mouse pointers on older AMD GPUs.

Highlights of Fedora Linux 43 include the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series, the latest and greatest GNOME 49 desktop environment series for the Fedora Workstation edition, which is now Wayland-only, as well as the KDE Plasma 6.4.5 desktop environment on the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop edition.

Based on the Mozilla Firefox 140 ESR (Extended Support Release) series, Tor Browser 15.0 introduces many upstream features that have been implemented in the past year, including support for vertical tabs, support for tab groups, and the new unified search button that lets users easily switch between search engines, search bookmarks or tabs, and access quick actions.

Ubuntu 25.10 was released earlier this month, on October 9th, but the upgrade path was not open for Ubuntu 25.04 users until now. Of course, you could force an upgrade using the update-manager -d command, but it’s not something I would recommend because things might go wrong and you could end up with a broken system.

Coming more than four months after Qt Creator 17, the Qt Creator 18 release introduces experimental support for development containers, a feature that automatically detects a “devcontainer.json” file in a project directory and creates a Docker container for it.

LibreOffice 25.2.7 Is Out as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 25.8

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 30, 2025



While LibreOffice 25.8 has already been adopted by major GNU/Linux distributions, LibreOffice 25.2 is still supported until November 30th, 2025, for those who haven’t managed to upgrade. LibreOffice 25.2.7 is here as another maintenance update that fixes 43 bugs, according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

Since LibreOffice 25.2.7 is the last update in the series, The Document Foundation now recommends users to consider upgrading their installations to the LibreOffice 25.8 series, the latest update being LibreOffice 25.8.2.

