LibreOffice 25.2.7 Is Out as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 25.8
While LibreOffice 25.8 has already been adopted by major GNU/Linux distributions, LibreOffice 25.2 is still supported until November 30th, 2025, for those who haven’t managed to upgrade. LibreOffice 25.2.7 is here as another maintenance update that fixes 43 bugs, according to the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.
Since LibreOffice 25.2.7 is the last update in the series, The Document Foundation now recommends users to consider upgrading their installations to the LibreOffice 25.8 series, the latest update being LibreOffice 25.8.2.