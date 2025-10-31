news
DietPi October 2025 Update Adds Support for NanoPi R3S, R76S, and Reworked Dashboard
Quoting: DietPi October 2025 Update Adds Support for NanoPi R3S, R76S, and Reworked Dashboard DietPi August 2025 Update Goes Trixie and Prepares Forky —
The October 18th release of DietPi v9.18 introduces support for new FriendlyELEC single-board computers, a redesigned DietPi-Dashboard with improved security, and the addition of the LazyLibrarian eBook and audiobook manager. The update also includes bug fixes, filesystem improvements, and expanded compatibility for virtual devices