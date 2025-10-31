news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 31, 2025



Quoting: TrueNAS 25.10 Open-Source NAS Released with NVMe-oF, ZFS Enhancements —

The long-awaited TrueNAS 25.10, code-named “Goldeye,” a robust Linux-based enterprise-ready NAS that bets on the OpenZFS filesystem and supports containerized applications and virtualization, has officially arrived as one of the most significant updates to this open storage platform in recent years.

This release delivers major performance enhancements, improved virtualization, and a redesigned management interface, so let’s take a look at all the most important changes.

First off, this release brings a refined user experience with redesigned screens across the Updates, Users, Datasets, and Storage Dashboard interfaces.