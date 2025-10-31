news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 31, 2025



Quoting: System76 CEO Carl Richell Reveals COSMIC Desktop Launch Date —

For the past three years, COSMIC has been one of the most talked-about projects in the Linux community. After seven alpha releases and one beta, it’s safe to say we’re finally getting close to the big moment.

At the Ubuntu Summit 25.10 in London last week, System76 CEO Carl Richell announced that the company’s long-awaited Rust-written COSMIC desktop environment will officially launch on December 11, 2025.

I’d say this is incredibly exciting, given how high everyone’s expectations are for this desktop environment—but honestly, that wouldn’t be entirely fair, because it’s already living up to them. There aren’t many cases where software in its alpha stage has been so warmly received that people actually start using it daily long before a stable release even arrives.