news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 31, 2025



Quoting: SLES 16.0 Launches with Agama Installer, SELinux, and 16 Years of Support —

SUSE has announced the general availability of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 16.0, its commercial, subscription-based enterprise Linux platform, scheduled for release on November 4, 2025. There are plenty of changes — here are the most important ones.

The new release introduces Agama, a completely new, web-based, and API-driven installer that replaces the long-standing YaST installer. Written in Rust for better memory safety and stability, Agama enables fully remote installations through any browser and integrates seamlessly with automation frameworks via its HTTP API.

Plus, it also preserves AutoYaST compatibility, ensuring a smooth migration path for existing users.