posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 31, 2025



Quoting: 5 lightweight Linux distros that breathe life into old Windows 10 laptops —

If you’re dealing with ancient hardware, antiX might be your best bet. This distribution is built for speed and can run comfortably on systems with as little as 256 MB of RAM. It uses the IceWM or Fluxbox window managers instead of full-fledged desktop environments, which helps it maintain impressive responsiveness. You can even run antiX entirely from a USB drive or CD without installing it.

One of the more interesting aspects of antiX is its systemd-free approach. It uses a simpler init system that keeps the operating system lean and transparent. That appeals to users who prefer control and simplicity over complex background services. Despite its small footprint, antiX offers a full suite of tools for web browsing, file management, and system monitoring.

The interface is less polished than something like Linux Lite, but it’s incredibly efficient. antiX turns laptops that might otherwise collect dust into functional, responsive systems. It’s a favorite among enthusiasts who enjoy fine-tuning their setup or reviving old netbooks for light daily use. Even if the hardware is well over a decade old, antiX can keep it relevant.