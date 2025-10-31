news
Free and Open Source Software
SSH Manager TUI - terminal-based SSH connection manager - LinuxLinks
SSH Manager TUI is a terminal-based SSH connection manager with a modern color interface, designed to simplify managing multiple SSH profiles.
Xapers - personal journal article management system - LinuxLinks
Document files (in PDF format) and source identifiers (e.g. DOI) are parsed and indexed into a Xapian search engine. Document text is extracted from the PDF and fully indexed. Bibliographic information downloaded from online libraries is indexed as prefixed search terms.
Existing bibtex databases can be easily imported as well, including import of pdf files specified in Jabref/Mendeley format. Documents can be arbitrarily tagged. Original document files are easily retrievable from a simple curses search UI. The command line interface allows for exporting bibtex from arbitrary searches, allowing seamless integration into LaTeX work flows.
mtr085 - full screen ncurses traceroute tool - LinuxLinks
As mtr starts, it investigates the network connection between the host mtr runs on and HOSTNAME by sending packets with purposely low TTLs. It continues to send packets with low TTL, noting the response time of the intervening routers. This allows mtr to print the response percentage and response times of the internet route to HOSTNAME. A sudden increase in packet loss or response time is often an indication of a bad (or simply overloaded) link.
The results are usually reported as round-trip-response times in miliseconds and the percentage of packetloss.
sshtool - simple interactive SSH session manager - LinuxLinks
sshtool is a simple interactive SSH session manager with encrypted configuration storage using GPG.
It allows you to store multiple SSH configurations (including Mosh and Tmate), securely encrypt them, and connect easily with interactive fuzzy selection via fzf.
bibman - CLI/TUI bibliography manager - LinuxLinks
It does not use a database but stores every bibliographic entry as a separate text file. The entry’s associated resource (e.g. pdf, epub, …) is stored using the same name. This should allow for easy manual editing/adding of files.
Under the hood, the pandoc library is used to read and write bibliography entries, which makes this application format-agnostic, as it can ‘read from’ and ‘write to’ all bibliography formats that pandoc can handle:
Karapulse - karaoke player - LinuxLinks
Karapulse is a Linux karaoke player supporting CDG/MP3 as well as video files.
It provides a self-served web application that singers can use with their phone to search for and queue their favorite songs.
hyprwhspr - native speech-to-text - LinuxLinks
hyprwhspr is a native speech-to-text designed for Arch / Omarchy. It aims to provide fast, accurate and easy system-wide dictation.
SLADE3 - modern editor for Doom-engine based games - LinuxLinks
SLADE3 can be considered a successor to both SLumpEd and SLADE – it combines the features of both, to create an all-in-one editor. Why does it keep the name of what was previously just a map editor? Because it fits 🙂
As with SLumpEd and previous versions of SLADE, SLADE3 is fully cross-platform. It can be run on various operating systems, including Windows, Linux and Mac OS/X. So no matter your preferred OS, SLADE3 is available for you.
Shimmy - lightweight OpenAI API server - LinuxLinks
Shimmy is a 4.8MB single-binary that provides 100% OpenAI-compatible endpoints for GGUF models. Point your existing AI tools to Shimmy and they just work — locally, privately, and free.
zomodoro - simple pomodoro - LinuxLinks
zomodoro is a simple pomodoro made with Qt.
