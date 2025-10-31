Document files (in PDF format) and source identifiers (e.g. DOI) are parsed and indexed into a Xapian search engine. Document text is extracted from the PDF and fully indexed. Bibliographic information downloaded from online libraries is indexed as prefixed search terms.

Existing bibtex databases can be easily imported as well, including import of pdf files specified in Jabref/Mendeley format. Documents can be arbitrarily tagged. Original document files are easily retrievable from a simple curses search UI. The command line interface allows for exporting bibtex from arbitrary searches, allowing seamless integration into LaTeX work flows.

This is free and open source software.