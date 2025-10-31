news
Sakura Pi RK3308B SBC offers RGB LCD interface, supports mainline Linux
You’ll find a GitHub account with a few repositories (OpenWrt, buildroot, Armbian build script) for the board, and a documentation website partially translated into English, where they provide a Debian 12 Bookworm image built with Armbian. The developers list a few use cases, such as retro gaming using Nintendo Joy-Con wireless controllers, smart displays, and Klipper controllers for 3D printers.