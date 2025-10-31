news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 31, 2025



Quoting: Arkane Linux - immutable, atomic Arch-based distribution - LinuxLinks —

Arkane Linux is an opinionated, immutable, atomic Arch-based distribution that aims to provide a GNOME-centered experience with minimal yet fully featured and sensible, non-intrusive defaults.

Arkane Linux avoids unnecessary and intrusive functionality and configuration. It provides a stock GNOME Shell bundled exclusively with core apps required to offer a minimal yet fully featured GNOME desktop experience. Every effort is made to debloat and streamline where deemed necessary without affecting functionality.

Updates are only applied if they are successful. Should an update fail or be interrupted, no permanent changes will be made to the system.

The system is by default read-only, and updates are performed through prebuilt Btrfs subvolume exports. All users run the same system configuration, and images are validated for functionality before being made available for deployment.