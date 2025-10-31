news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 31, 2025



Quoting: d77void - respin of Void Linux with window managers - LinuxLinks —

d77void is a respin of Void Linux, created to demonstrate the capabilities of Void’s tools, such as void-mklive and void-packages.

Originally initiated as a Void respin with Fluxbox it has evolved to offer a wide range of options, including the window managers awesome, bspwm, dwm, fluxbox, herbstluftwm, hyprland, i3wm, JWM, labwc, leftwm, niri, openbox, qtile, river, sway, wayfire and the desktop environments, Cosmic, LXQt and XFCE.