news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 31, 2025



Quoting: Zorin 0S 18: 100,000+ Windows 10 Users Can't Be Wrong - FOSS Force —

A funny thing happened on the way to the closing of Windows 10. According to Bobby Borisov at Linuxiac, over 100,000 Zorin 18 downloads were recorded by the distro over 48 hours at mid-month, with 70 percent of them being former Windows users.

As Borisov pointed out, releasing Zorin OS 18 on October 14 — the day Microsoft stopped supporting Windows 10 — was either a coincidence or a well-timed marketing coup by the Irish distro. Either way, Zorin seems to have benefited from Microsoft’s decision to drop support for Windows 10 for those with less than thoroughly modern hardware, in a world where desktop Linux rarely gains from Redmond’s moves.