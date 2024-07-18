posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2024



Quoting: CentOS Linux end of life, CentOS Stream and the new Red Hat Enterprise Linux landscape —

For Red Hat, an enterprise-grade Linux platform means enterprise grade support, consistent code quality and hardening, a dedicated product security team and a predictable lifecycle. For nearly three decades, we’ve engineered RHEL to these standards, contributing greatly to its role as the most popular enterprise Linux platform.

We know that not every scenario requires this level of production confidence, so within the RHEL ecosystem, there are many options to meet specific requirements in terms of support, innovation and consistency. The common thread between all of these offerings, however, is that they exist on the development path to RHEL - the closer that a component sits to RHEL, the more scrutiny and updates it will typically receive, while the further upstream (and closer to the Linux kernel) a distribution lies, it trades this scrutiny and greater consistency for newer technology and features.