posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2024



Quoting: How SUSE Is Replacing Red Hat as the Linux and Open Source Enterprise Standard-Bearer - FOSS Force —

This is one several moves that German-based SUSE has made recently that helps position the company as the new independent enterprise Linux and open source “goto company,” as it becomes ever more obvious that Red Hat is not as independent of IBM as it claims.

These moves aren’t necessarily overreaches on SUSE’s part. It’s been quite a while, but it’s been at the top of the hill before. Up until Novell purchased it in 2004 and ruined the company’s open source cred through a FUD-drenched “most-favored-Linux” deal with Microsoft, the company’s distro was considered by some IT professionals to be Linux’s crown jewel, largely due to YaST which made configuring the system fairly easy.

Computer-focused business-to-business print magazines of the day, which generally ignored Linux releases as a standard practice, covered all new SUSE releases — often even including a review.