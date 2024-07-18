postmarketOS selected for NGI Zero Core funding / The European Union must keep funding free software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2024,

We have applied for a grant from NLnet's NGI Zero Core fund and it has been accepted! It will allow us to spend significant additional hours on improving support for PipeWire, iwd, systemd, a proof of concept for immutable rootfs and the next two postmarketOS releases (v24.12 and v25.06). All with the overall goal of making postmarketOS more reliable and usable for non-technical users. We are very grateful and eager to get started!

We originally planned to make this announcement together with the next monthly blog post, which will come in a few days. But unfortunately we have learned that the European Commission did not mention the Next Generation Internet programmes anymore in their draft of funding programmes for 2025. We are deeply saddened about this, because NGI and NLnet have been funding over a thousand free and open source software projects and we consider it critically that this will also be done in the future.

A small but very important part of that is what they have done for Linux Mobile. NGI invested in projects from postmarketOS multiple times, Cell broadcast support for the Linux Mobile Stack, Maemo Leste, Mobile NixOS, Mepo and Replicant on Pinephone 1.2 just to name a few.

In other words, NGI has made a dramatic impact to improve our sustainable, privacy and attention respecting Linux Mobile ecosystem. One of the very few answers we have to the duopoly of Android and iOS from Silicon Valley.