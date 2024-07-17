Programming and Technical Posts

First of all, I wanted to extend a huge and heartfelt thank you to all of the people who bought Logic for Programmers. Seeing the interest is incredible motivation to continue improving it. If you read it and have feedback, please share it with me!

Second, I have a new blogpost out: Toolbox Languages. It's about five obscure languages I use that make certain hard problems I have much easier. I hope it encourages other people to talk about their toolbox languages (or share new ones with me!). Patreon blog notes (and the cut sixth language) here.