Programming and Technical Posts
Dan Q ☛ XPath Scraping with FreshRSS
I’ve been spending a while running on reduced brain capacity lately so, to ease myself back into thinking like a programmer, I upgraded my preferred feed reader FreshRSS to version 1.20.0 – which was released a couple of weeks ago – and tried out what I believe is its killer new feature: HTML + XPath scraping.
Instructionals/Technical
Buttondown ☛ Keep perfecting your config
First of all, I wanted to extend a huge and heartfelt thank you to all of the people who bought Logic for Programmers. Seeing the interest is incredible motivation to continue improving it. If you read it and have feedback, please share it with me!
Second, I have a new blogpost out: Toolbox Languages. It's about five obscure languages I use that make certain hard problems I have much easier. I hope it encourages other people to talk about their toolbox languages (or share new ones with me!). Patreon blog notes (and the cut sixth language) here.
GNU Projects
GNU ☛ tasklist @ Savannah: Cleaning out old jobs
When I opened this Savannah project I imported items from the old GNU tasklist document. 20 years later all of the context has been lost (if there ever was any) so now if anyone asks about these tasks it just leads to frustration on everyone's part. I therefore deleted the original help wanted entries that date back to 2003. If anyone wants to help the GNU project, the best way to do that is to pick one of the FSF's High-Priority projects: [...]
Python
Kushal Das: Friends, the most important part of any conference
At the beginning one goes to the conferences to listen to the talks and make new contacts. You meet a lot of new faces every time. Over time a few of them will become great friends and then all conferences will become about friends.
We wait for the conferences so that we can meet our friends. I went back to PyCon US this year after 5 years, means I met many friends after 5 years. It was so happy feeling to see them again.
Mozilla
Spidermonkey Development Blog: SpiderMonkey Newsletter (Firefox 128-129)
Hello Everyone,
It’s Matt here from the SpiderMonkey team, with another newsletter for you. I hope you’re enjoying summer/winter. The last heatwave where I am broke on Thursday evening, with a dramatic drop in temperatures driven by the arrival of a thunderstorm. Unfortunately for me, it seems to be back for round two this week.
In SpiderMonkey land we’ve been hard at work on a number of things, but you’ll see from this abbreviated blog that we do tend to slow down a bit in the middle of the year as vacations build up.
In June of this year Mozilla, in collaboration with Aalto University hosted the 102nd meeting of TC39 in Helsinki, Finland. I was actually able to attend this meeting in person, which was really interesting to me. On the one hand, seeing how JavaScript is standardized from such an intimate viewpoint was extremely eye-opening. On the other hand, Helsinki was also just wonderful.
