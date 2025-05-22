Another Ocean of Fake Articles Sponsored by Red Hat About Red Hat and Buzzwords Galore

First of all, what's outlined here should be available in libinput 1.29 but I'm not 100% certain on all the details yet so any feedback (in the libinput issue tracker) would be appreciated. Right now this is all still sitting in the libinput!1192 merge request. I'd specifically like to see some feedback from people familiar with Lua APIs. With this out of the way:

Come libinput 1.29, libinput will support plugins written in Lua. These plugins sit logically between the kernel and libinput and allow modifying the evdev device and its events before libinput gets to see them.