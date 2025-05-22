news
Another Ocean of Fake Articles Sponsored by Red Hat About Red Hat and Buzzwords Galore
Linux Magazine ☛ Red Hat Releases RHEL 10 Early
Red Hat quietly rolled out the official release of RHEL 10.0 a bit early.
Neowin ☛ Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux 10 arrives with quantum security and Hey Hi (AI) features
Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux 10 is now available. It brings quantum security features, the RHEL Lightspeed Hey Hi (AI) tool, and image mode for more security.
Silicon Angle ☛ The Hey Hi (AI) speed layer: Red Bait and defective chip maker Intel put vLLM to work [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored puff piece about Red Hat]
Silicon Angle ☛ Inference at scale: Cisco and Red Bait step up with llm-d [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored puff piece about Red Hat]
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat sharpens its Hey Hi (AI) game with vLLM and llm-d [Ed: Ads disguised as "journalism" on the payroll of the company covered]
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat bets on platform power to fuel Hey Hi (AI) partner momentum [Ed: Another spammy and meaningless piece sponsored by Red Hat. Nowadays most articles which say "AI" are just inherent nonsense trying to sound like something about "tech".]
Peter Hutterer: libinput and Lua plugins
First of all, what's outlined here should be available in libinput 1.29 but I'm not 100% certain on all the details yet so any feedback (in the libinput issue tracker) would be appreciated. Right now this is all still sitting in the libinput!1192 merge request. I'd specifically like to see some feedback from people familiar with Lua APIs. With this out of the way:
Come libinput 1.29, libinput will support plugins written in Lua. These plugins sit logically between the kernel and libinput and allow modifying the evdev device and its events before libinput gets to see them.
InfoWorld ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 adds AI-powered management [Ed: Just buzzwords]
Dolphin Publications B V ☛ Red Hat introduces cloud-optimized RHEL [Ed: Optimised for buzzwords]
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 brings AI & post-quantum security [Ed: More buzzwords, less substance]
Red Hat adds AI tools to streamline Linux management & upgrades
Business Standard ☛ Red Hat Unveils Cloud-Optimized Red Hat Enterprise Linux
CRN ☛ Red Hat Launches RHEL 10 With New Capabilities For Hybrid Cloud And AI Systems