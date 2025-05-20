Zotac reveals next-gen gaming handheld with AMD Strix Point and Manjaro Linux

news

As promised, Zotac is using the Computex show in Taiwan this week to provide an early look at its next-gen handheld gaming PC. The company is showing off a prototype of the new Zotac Gaming Zone that looks, at first glance, a lot like last year’s model. But there are some big changes under the hood.

For one thing, the new 2025 model is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor which should bring a big boost in CPU and graphics performance. And while the original shipped with Windows 11 software, the new model is also expected to ship with a version of Manjaro Linux that’s been optimized for gaming handhelds.