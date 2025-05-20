news
Latest From Official Site of Red Hat (Summit Started
-
Red Hat ☛ Container starting and termination order in a pod
To configure a multi-container application that has dependencies within a single pod, you should control the order in which they start up or shut down to prevent race conditions (e.g., if container A is required to start after container B, or container A needs to delay termination after container B). A classic use case is the Istio proxy, a sidecar container that all traffic traverses through from the main containers. It should start prior to the main containers accepting traffic and terminated after the primary containers drain all remaining traffic.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Zero trust workload identity manager now available in tech preview
The Secure Production Identity Framework for Everyone (SPIFFE) and SPIRE projects, part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), were born out of a vision by Kubernetes co-founderJoe Beda,, to standardize how software components are identified—enabling security-focused, consistent identity across distributed systems, regardless of environment or location. SPIFFE provides the framework for issuing and managing identities through cryptographically verifiable documents called SVIDs with SPIFFE IDs embedded in x509 certificates or JSON Web Tokens (JWTs). SPIRE, the SPIFFE Runtime Environment, implements SPIFFE for strong machine identities and addresses the 'secret zero' or 'bottom turtle' problem of establishing a foundational source of trust upon which all other identities and credentials rely.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Virtualization is evolving — Here's how organizations are shaping the future
Today Red Hat released a new report on the state of virtualization, revealing critical insights into how forward-thinking organizations are leveraging modern virtualization and containers to drive innovation and achieve unprecedented agility. This report, which surveyed 1,010 IT decision makers and virtualization practitioners in the United States, United Kingdom and the Asia-Pacific region, underscores the desire for shifting virtualization needs and strategies of many forward looking organizations.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat advances OpenShift with ambient Service Mesh and scalable GitOps control plane
By integrating and automating operations and lifecycle management of Kubernetes and the CNCF technologies, improving resource efficiency and enabling scalable application management, Red Hat OpenShift helps organizations realize faster time to market, stronger security postures and greater operational efficiency. Whether you're modernizing legacy applications, building new cloud-native services or managing applications at the edge, Red Hat OpenShift provides the tools and foundation to help you succeed.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Innovation anywhere: Red Hat delivers critical expertise with Offline Knowledge Portal
Red Hat Offline Knowledge Portal is there for you, wherever you need it.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ How HashiCorp Vault and Red Hat OpenShift can work together
As customers rapidly embrace cloud-native architectures and AI-infused workloads, complexity can invariably arise across increasingly hybrid environments, with respect to both management and security. The reality is that secrets–credentials that provide access to or within a system–are becoming more distributed and are at increased risk of secrets sprawl. Secrets such as usernames and passwords, TLS certificates, API tokens, database credentials and more are often stored insecurely, creating risk for data breaches, compliance issues and identity theft.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Bringing Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization to Google Cloud
With OpenShift Virtualization as a self-managed operator on Google Cloud, organizations can migrate VMs from their current virtualization environment onto a cloud-native application platform and take advantage of Google Cloud's scalability, flexibility and cost-effectiveness while using a trusted, consistent and comprehensive application platform.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Announcing the 2025 Red Hat Certified Professional of the Year, Daniel Carvalho dos Santos
Daniel has worked hard to achieve a variety of Red Hat Certifications, including Red Hat Certified Architect (Level I and II) and Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHEL Linux 7 and Ansible RHEL9), Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHEL Linux 7 and RHEL Linux 9) and Red Hat Certified Specialist of 6 different Red Hat product specializations. Earning these certifications highlights Daniel’s commitment to open source technologies and excellence in the IT field.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Accelerate migration and optimize costs with OpenShift Virtualization on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS
We are pleased to announce the general availability of Windows license-included support for OpenShift Virtualization on ROSA, coming summer 2025. Now with license-included support, your Windows license cost is bundled directly into the Amazon bare metal EC2 instance pricing and billed per vCPU. This makes it easier to manage Windows VM licensing on ROSA, with costs that scale alongside your usage.