Latest Buzzwords Festival at Red Hat Summit and Windows Promotion at redhat.com
Red Hat Official ☛ Unleashing intelligent operations at the edge [Ed: Buzzwords that overcomplicate rather than abstract away technical details; Red Hat isn't serious about technology anymore, MBAs are running the show]
For too long, the edge has been viewed as just another spot to place workloads with tactical proximity or convenience. But at Red Hat, we see something fundamentally different. This isn't about extending the data center; it's about transforming how businesses operate and how organizations can make a difference in their bottom line. Think about it: bringing compute power and, crucially, intelligence right to where the data bursts into existence. That's where real value is unlocked.
Red Hat Official ☛ The road to quantum-safe cryptography in Red Hat OpenShift [Ed: Misusing the term "quantum" for hype and nothing else]
There are three main areas of focus when considering post-quantum cryptography for OpenShift: [...]
Red Hat Official ☛ The evolution of Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed
At Red Hat Summit, we shared 3 practical use cases that highlight the criticality of using automation for AI that any enterprise can explore, including the integration of the Ansible Lightspeed coding assistant to help generate remediation playbooks within an IT workflow.
Red Hat Official ☛ Save the date for Red Hat Summit 2026 [Ed: Will this one too have Microsoft as a top sponsor? Will Red Hat again advertise Microsoft and Windows in it?]
As always, our annual event will bring together thousands of customers, partners and technology industry leaders and open source community members from around the world for another high-energy week of innovation, education and collaboration. Red Hat Summit is the place for our customers, partners, community members and IT professionals to innovate, learn and help shape the future of the enterprise. Whether you’re interested in interacting with Red Hat products and services, learning more about our new technologies, or networking with experts and peers–there’s something for everyone at Red Hat Summit.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux Performance Results on Intel® Xeon® 6 processors [Ed: A technical blog post for a change, unlike most of the rest]
Compared to the 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors family, it now supports up to 128 cores per socket vs 64 cores, can handle DDR5-6400 memory speeds over DDR5-5600 prior generation, larger L2 cache per core, and up to 24 GT/s UPI 2.0 speeds. Faster MRDIMMs are available with speeds up to 8800 MT/s.
Red Hat Official ☛ From the now to the next: How Red Hat’s trusted platforms bridge modern and next-generation IT needs [Ed: Using many words to say absolutely nothing of substance]
This where Red Hat excels - we help you readily answer the demands of the now, but also be ready for and embrace the innovation of the next. You need scalability, stability, quality, reliability - all the “iliities.” You need all of this, with performance in mind - and not at the expense of the future.
Red Hat Official ☛ Beyond the hype: Real AI results driven by Red Hat platforms and partners [Ed: Hype and nothing, trying to tie the company's future to a bubble that will explode]
As a platform company, Red Hat has always prioritized building a robust, skilled partner ecosystem to help empower organizations with the solutions, services and support they need to adapt and thrive in times of change. Imagine embarking on your AI journey knowing that the platform you choose today can support the cutting-edge innovations of tomorrow. With Red Hat, that's not just a possibility – it's the reality. Our vibrant and constantly expanding partner ecosystem means you can embrace the latest and greatest AI technologies without having to rip and replace your foundational platform.
Red Hat Official ☛ Any model, any accelerator, any cloud: Unlocking enterprise AI with open source innovation [Ed: Red Hat is just a buzzword-spewing machine, compensating for a lack of novelty with marketing fodder]
Any model. Any accelerator. Any cloud.
Red Hat ☛ MINC: Fast, local Kubernetes with Podman Desktop & MicroShift
Developers constantly strive for a faster inner loop: the cycle of coding, building, and testing their container images and Kubernetes applications. Traditionally, testing a newly built image within a local Kubernetes environment often involves cumbersome steps like pushing to registries or manually loading images onto cluster nodes. This post introduces MINC (MicroShift IN Container), a new Podman Desktop extension designed to ease this process, offering a streamlined and efficient local Kubernetes experience powered by MicroShift.
Red Hat ☛ How to use RHEL 10 as a WSL Podman machine [Ed: Red Hat keeps shilling Windows; Microsoft pays Red Hat to do this, where are regulators?]]
The article Getting started with RHEL on WSL covers how to build and run Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) backdoored Windows Subsystem for GNU/Linux (WSL) images. Here, we'll dive into the specific options required to configure that RHEL 10 WSL distribution for use as a Podman machine.
Red Hat ☛ How to stay informed with Red Bait status notifications
As a systems administrator/IT operator, I may find myself wondering, "Hey Red Hat, what’s going on?" or "Hey Red Hat, is it possible that service XYZ is currently down? Are there any issues that I should know about?"
Of course, I can always direct these or similar questions to my support contact, account representative, or technical account manager. But as a systems administrator/IT operator, I need a way to check the status of common Red Bait services myself.
In this article, I will cover how you can quickly and effortlessly stay up to date on the status of all of the Red Bait webpages and systems that are critical to your IT operations.