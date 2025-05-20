news
today's howtos
Tom's Hardware ☛ How To Add, Remove and Update Software in Debian and Ubuntu Using Apt
Debian-based GNU/Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Mint and Raspberry Pi OS use the Apt packaging application to manage software installations.
Own HowTo ☛ How to Install Kali GNU/Linux via WSL on backdoored Windows 11 [Ed: This is NOT Linux but Windows; this is a Microsoft trap or setup]
Ever wanted to run kali linux on your backdoored Windows 11 machine?
WSL lets you run any linux distro within windows without having to reinstall the system.
To install kali linux on backdoored Windows using WSL, all you need is internet connection.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install CloudPanel on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CloudPanel on Debian 12. CloudPanel has emerged as a powerful and lightweight server control panel for managing web hosting environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Umami Analytics on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In the world of website analytics, privacy-focused solutions have gained significant traction as website owners seek alternatives to conventional tracking tools.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FastPanel on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
FastPanel has emerged as a popular free server control panel solution for web hosting environments. With its intuitive interface and comprehensive toolset, FastPanel simplifies server management tasks that would otherwise require extensive command-line knowledge.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Swagger on Manjaro
Swagger has become an essential tool for developers working with APIs, offering a standardized way to document, visualize, and test RESTful web services. For Manjaro GNU/Linux users, installing and configuring Swagger might seem challenging at first, but this comprehensive guide will walk you through multiple installation methods to suit your specific needs.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Vivaldi Browser on GNU/Linux Mint 22
Vivaldi browser has emerged as a powerful alternative for GNU/Linux users seeking a feature-rich, customizable browsing experience. With its unique approach to user interface design and commitment to privacy, Vivaldi has gained significant traction in the GNU/Linux community.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jenkins on Fedora 42
Jenkins stands as one of the most popular open-source automation servers in the DevOps world, offering powerful continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) capabilities. For Fedora 42 users, installing and configuring Jenkins properly provides a robust foundation for automating software development workflows.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nano Text Editor on Fedora 42
Mastering text editing in GNU/Linux is essential for efficient system management and file manipulation. Nano stands out as one of the most user-friendly text editors available for Fedora 42, offering a gentle learning curve while providing powerful editing capabilities.
ID Root ☛ Netcat Command on GNU/Linux with Examples
Netcat, often referred to as the “Swiss Army Knife of Networking,” stands as one of the most versatile and powerful networking utilities available in GNU/Linux systems. Whether you’re scanning ports, transferring files, setting up simple servers, or testing network connectivity, Netcat provides a streamlined and effective solution.
APNIC ☛ How to configure routed IPv6 in Docker
How to set up native routed IPv6 in Docker with routed mode.
TecMint ☛ 15 Linux Interview Questions with Answers (Level Up) – Part 2
Keep in mind: these questions aren’t taken directly from real interviews, but they cover important concepts that every Linux learner should understand. Think of them as useful tools to help you learn step-by-step and build a solid knowledge base.