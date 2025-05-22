Flatpak, Ubuntu Upselling, and Home Assistant

At the Linux Application Summit (LAS) in April, Sebastian Wick said that, by many metrics, Flatpak is doing great. The Flatpak application-packaging format is popular with upstream developers, and with many users. More and more applications are being published in the Flathub application store, and the format is even being adopted by Linux distributions like Fedora. However, he worried that work on the Flatpak project itself had stagnated, and that there were too few developers able to review and merge code beyond basic maintenance.

I was not able to attend LAS in person or watch it live-streamed, so I watched the YouTube video of the talk. The slides are available from the talk page. Wick is a member of the GNOME Project and a Red Hat employee who works on ""all kinds of desktop plumbing"", including Flatpak and desktop portals.