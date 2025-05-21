The search engine we made is built on word embeddings. This refers to some function that takes a word and maps it onto N-dimensional space (in this case, N=300) where each dimension vaguely corresponds to some axis of meaning. Word2vec from Scratch is a nice blog post that shows how to train your own mini word2vec and explains the internals.

The idea behind the search engine is to embed each of my posts into this domain by adding up the embeddings for the words in the post. For a given search, we’ll embed the search the same way. Then we can rank all posts by their cosine similarities to the query.