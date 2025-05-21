news
Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Experience CS: A safe, creative way to teach computing
Learn more about the safety features of Experience CS, and the steps we’ve taken to make the platform a great fit for your school.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ ASUS IoT Unveils RUC-1000 Series with 600W GPU Support and Up to 4000 TOPS at Computex 2025
ASUS IoT has announced the RUC-1000 series at Computex 2025, introducing what it describes as the world’s first 2U 19-inch rugged edge AI GPU computer with PCIe 5.0 support for up to 600W GPUs. Designed for edge AI deployments in industrial environments, the new series includes the RUC-1000G and RUC-1000D models, offering performance scalability and ruggedized reliability for machine vision, video analytics, and smart automation.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ AMI Aptio V Firmware Powers Radxa Orion O6 at COMPUTEX 2025
AMI has announced that its Aptio V UEFI Firmware will power the Radxa Orion O6 demo platform at COMPUTEX Taipei 2025. Described as the “World’s First Open Source Armv9 Motherboard,” the compact Orion O6 Mini ITX board is designed for AI, edge computing, and multimedia-intensive workloads.