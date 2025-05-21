Open Hardware/Modding: Flipper Zero, Arduino, RISC-V, and More

news
Hackaday ☛ The Make-roscope
Normal people binge-scroll social media. Hackaday writers tend to pore through online tech news and shopping sites incessantly. The problem with the shopping sites is that you wind up buying things, and then you have even more projects you don’t have time to do. That’s how I found the MAKE-roscope, an accessory aimed at kids that turns a cell phone into a microscope. While it was clearly trying to appeal to kids, I’ve had some kids’ microscopes that were actually useful, and for $20, I decided to see what it was about. If nothing else, the name made it appealing.
CNX Software ☛ FlippenHeimer Geiger Counter module adds radiation sensing to Flipper Zero
The FlippenHeimer is a compact Geiger counter add-on module designed to work with the Flipper Zero. It allows users to monitor beta and gamma radiation levels using the Flipper’s display and power source, making it a portable device to detect radiation. Built around a J305 Geiger–Müller tube, the FlippenHeimer provides real-time data logging, visual feedback via graphs.
CNX Software ☛ Chipsee 15.6-inch industrial Panel PC review – Part 1: Unboxing, teardown, and first boot to Raspberry Pi OS
I’ve just received a review sample of Chipsee PPC-CM5-156 15.6-inch industrial panel PC that was recently added to the Raspberry Pi CM5-based Chipsee panel PCs family we covered in February with 7-inch and 10-inch models. I’ll do a two-part review starting by listing the specifications, doing an unboxing and a teardown, and booting the system in the first part, before doing further testing with Raspberry Pi OS and most interfaces and features in the second part.
Hackaday ☛ The Mouse Language, Running On Arduino
Although plenty of us have our preferred language for coding, whether it’s C for its hardware access, Python for its usability, or Fortran for its mathematic prowess, not every language is specifically built for problem solving of a particular nature. Some are built as thought experiments or challenges, like Whitespace or Chicken but aren’t used for serious programming. There are a few languages that fit in the gray area between these regions, and one example of this is MOUSE, which can now be run on an Arduino.
Business Wire ☛ SiFive Collaborates with Red Hat to Support Red Hat Enterprise Linux for RISC-V
