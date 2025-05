news

MangoJuice aims to be an convenient alternative to GOverlay for setting up MangoHud.

MangoHud is a Vulkan and OpenGL overlay to help you monitor FPS, temperatures, CPU/GPU load, and more besides. This information helps you track the performance of your CPU, GPU, RAM and video RAM and identify any bottlenecks in your system.

This is free and open source software.