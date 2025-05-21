Free Software and Sharing Leftovers

In this post, I want to give some insights into how I publish stuff to my blog and what tools and services are involved. The following image will give you an overview of the "pipeline" from start to finish - it's easier than it looks (especially to use), I promise. The image maps the workflow from writing drafts (left) through publishing actions (center) to content distribution via RSS feeds and social platforms (right), using color-coded boxes to distinguish manual steps, automation, shortcuts, and destinations. The resolution should be big enough so you can zoom into it.