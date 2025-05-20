Standard libraries are among the most debated topics in programming language design. They are by turns the most widely used APIs in any programming ecosystem and also the most criticized. This post will explore what makes standard libraries what they are. It is entirely non-normative; my goal is to describe what standard libraries are, not specify what they should be.

A standard library is the set of libraries/APIs that are available to users of a programming language without needing to take any additional action. The definition of which APIs are available is specified in the same place as where the language’s own semantics are specified. With such a simple definition, how can they be a source of such debate?

Well, let’s start by looking at what people like and dislike about standard libraries. Again, this is purely descriptive, I’m not passing judgement on whether people are right or wrong to like these things.