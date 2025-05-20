news
Programming Leftovers
-
Alex Gaynor ☛ Standard Libraries and their Discontents
Standard libraries are among the most debated topics in programming language design. They are by turns the most widely used APIs in any programming ecosystem and also the most criticized. This post will explore what makes standard libraries what they are. It is entirely non-normative; my goal is to describe what standard libraries are, not specify what they should be.
A standard library is the set of libraries/APIs that are available to users of a programming language without needing to take any additional action. The definition of which APIs are available is specified in the same place as where the language’s own semantics are specified. With such a simple definition, how can they be a source of such debate?
Well, let’s start by looking at what people like and dislike about standard libraries. Again, this is purely descriptive, I’m not passing judgement on whether people are right or wrong to like these things.
-
Qt ☛ User Portal Update: New and Improved
TL;DR: we updated our User Portal with the new branding, added features and optimized the navigation.
-
Qt ☛ Commercial LTS Qt 5.15.19 Released
NOTE! This is the very last Qt 5.15 release.
Qt 5.15 Long-term Support ends after May 26th 2025. If you continue using Qt 5.15, you can purchase Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) service.
-
Qt ☛ Why Rapid Prototyping is Key to Micro-Mobility Sector Success
-
Rlang ☛ logrx 0.4.0: logs for your R programs
The {logrx} R package facilitates logging in a clinical environment with the goal of making code easily traceable and reproducible. If you would like to take the package for a spin, please check out the core function axecute() to quickly make a log of your R file. If you would like even more information on each section of the log and how to further enhance your logs please see the Get Started.
-
Rlang ☛ Keep your R code clean and consistent with Air
Consistent code formatting is a crucial aspect of collaborative development that often gets overlooked.
-
Amber Williams ☛ Ditching Obsidian and building my own
These were the questions that motivated me to step outside conventional offerings and build my own solution. I'm sharing my story here not to prescribe, but to demonstrate it's okay to color outside the lines. Perhaps my journey to create a simple, secure, and lasting 'note vault' will spark ideas for how you can better cultivate your own knowledge garden.
[...]
It was here I decided to pull the trigger to build and host my own PKMS. It felt pertinent to write about it so others feel confident to do so too. Spoiler - it sounds like a daunting feat, but in reality it was so comically easy my only regret is that I hadn't done it years ago.
-
Ted Unangst ☛ too much go misdirection
Poking through layers of indirection in go trying to recover some efficiency.
-
Go Cryptography Security Audit - The Go Programming Language
Go's cryptography libraries underwent an audit by Trail of Bits.
-
LWN ☛ Go cryptography security audit (The Go Blog)
Roland Shoemaker has published a blog post about a recent security audit of the cryptography packages shipped as part of the Go standard library. The audit, performed by the Trail of Bits security firm, uncovered one low-severity vulnerability in the legacy Go+BoringCrypto integration, as well as a handful of informational findings.
-
Perl / Raku
-
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2025.20 Less Is Mini
Steve Roe continued their stack of essays on HARC with a fifth episode: HARC Stack: Mini(mal) in which they show how to use the .assuming method to set up the contents of a not so simple web page.
-
-
Python
-
University of Toronto ☛ Python, type hints, and feeling like they create a different language
At this point I've only written a few, relatively small programs with type hints. At times when doing this, I've wound up feeling that I was writing programs in a language that wasn't quite exactly Python (but obviously was closely related to it). What was idiomatic in one language was non-idiomatic in the other, and I wanted to write code differently. This feeling of difference is one reason I've kept going back and forth over whether I should use type hints (well, in personal programs).
-