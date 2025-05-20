news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 20, 2025



Quoting: The Operating System. The real hardware (and environment) killer. - Gaël Duval (blog, Murena, /e/OS my data is my data, Mandrake Linux...) —

Fairphone isn’t just another smartphone. It’s an act of defiance. Built to be repairable, designed to last, and committed to ethical sourcing. But more than that — it’s a symbol of a different way of thinking about tech.

Murena is proud to partner with Fairphone to provide a deGoogled, privacy-first phone that keeps your device useful for the long haul. The combination of /e/OS software and Fairphone hardware is built on one principle: you should control your tech — not the other way around.